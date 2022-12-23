ADVERTISEMENT
Building National Cathedral is not a sign of wisdom but failed leadership — Brogya Genfi

Emmanuel Tornyi

A former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Brogya Genfi has stated that building a Cathedral is not a sign of enlightenment while describing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as someone who is not enlightened on how to make things work in the country.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral

He questioned the allocation of state funds to the national cathedral project.

Recommended articles

He, therefore, called on Christians in Ghana to raise and hold the government accountable.

"Christian community must tell the government things are not working in the country, the Muslim community and Traditional Chiefs must all tell the government things are just not working, people are suffering in this country and that's very hurtful," he said.

"The first urgent question is about the number of tax payers' funds released for the National Cathedral project thus far," he added.

National Cathedral
National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

He claims the decision is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians in the face of current economic difficulties.

Speaking on Accra-based Original FM, he said: "The direction of this country is now in a precarious state that we can no longer keep quiet and accept all of this wanton dissipation of scarce resources to continue."

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

