Businesses are collapsing under Nana Addo - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has advised the government to put in stringent measures to arrest skyrocketing taxes, most of which he believes are illegal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has hit back at the government over increasing charges of tax in the country.

He has advised the government to put in stringent measures to arrest skyrocketing taxes, most of which he believes are illegal.

He said high taxes "doesn’t make sense" and collapsing many businesses. He stated that Ghanaians are losing their means of employment.

He said "Let me tell you, I went to Tema Mankuazi lane. From Mankuazi someone said he was selling a piece of land and I went to see. I was told the two adjourning plots were also for sale it was from there I realized the situation is serious!

READ MORE: I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on cedi depreciation

"The government has to help these industries…local industries. What I observed was that almost all the factories lined up from Mankuazi to VALCO roundabout have all collapsed."

The government had said in its budget to parliament that it had scrapped an existing one percent special import levy and some additional seven taxes.

But the maverick MP said the situation at the ports could cripple local businesses if care is not taken.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

"Fortunately, one of the guys was still around, they produce aluminum, an Indian. I asked him why they were selling off the factories but in response, he told me the owe CAL Bank and they have to sell to go and pay their debt," he said.

"Initially, he told me the workers had gone on break unknown to him I was also a businessman. He was funny because if you produced in large scale and you have a good market will you all staff to go on break?  At least half will go, half will stay that was when he took me into his office.

READ MORE: Ghanaians are starving to death under Nana Addo - Former NDC MP

"The raw materials for the production of the aluminum he pays duty, he pays VAT, all ECOWAS charges everything paid on it … So what have you done to the local industry?  By the time he is done, the cost of electricity is too high and all other factors of production except labor. It is high everywhere in the world but Ghana is so high. Except for labour that is cheap in Ghana everything is so high," Kennedy Agyapong stressed.

"Your aim is tax. You can tax the workers when you create a lot of employment. Right now you have taxed everything and companies are collapsing it does not make sense. If I get time I will meet the President will tell him physically what I saw in Tema. It started long ago but when I speak they refused to listen to me. Why is that the economy of America was doing well under Obama?" he quizzed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Fritz Baffou
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
