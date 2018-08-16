Pulse.com.gh logo
Buy newspapers and read when looking for jobs - NPP


  • Published:
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye has motivated the youth who are seeking for jobs to buy newspapers for job advertisements.

He said the youth do not read to look for opportunities in the dailies adding that job advertisements and announcements are in the newspapers.

Speaking on UTV monitored by Pulse.com.gh, the MP entreated young graduates to  surf through all the pages in the newspaper in search of job advertisement and announcements.

Ayensuano MP, Samuel Ayeh-Paye

 

"When I completed school and went home and was unemployed, there was a senior civil servant who lived close to us. So every weekend I will go to his house and collect all the newspapers he had brought home for the week and will surf through all the pages in search of job advertisement and announcements. This shows you’re serious about looking for a job," he added.

He noted that the attitude developed by the youth who sit at home waiting to be employed by the government is not the best.

