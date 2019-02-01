The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to respond appropriately to the violence that marred by the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday.

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

Some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the polling station.

The NDC condemned the violent incident and subsequently pulled out of the by-election, saying “this by-election should not take a single life and a single drop of blood.”

Speaking at a press conference, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said they are not cowards and will respond to the violent incident at the appropriate time.

He urged angry supporters at the NDC who converged at the party’s headquarters in Accra to remain calm.

“We are not cowards; we are not cowards at all and we will respond appropriately,” Ofosu Ampofo said, adding that the party hierarchy will deal with the issue.

The NDC National Chairman further fumed that Ghana’s democracy is in danger under the Nana Addo government.

“We are sending a clear signal to the Commander[-in-Chief] of the Armed [Forces], the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Officers that the democracy we have all fought for is under siege.

“Today is another sad day for democracy and as a party; we cannot and will not be part of this exercise,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been elected the new Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

She polled 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast during Thursday’s by-election, while the NDC’s candidate, Kwasi Delali Brempong polled just 30.52 per cent.