Calls for Akufo-Addo to resign is laughable – NPP to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has laughed off calls by some Ghanaians for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to resign.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo

According to a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, those calls are untenable.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM on the aftermath of the Kume Preko demonstration, he said the protests failed.

“For you to christen this as Ku me Preko and only to come out and call for the resignation of the President was very laughable, and I can assure you that this will not go anywhere because it does not sit on any cogent reason for which the president must resign.

“The President has a social contract with the people of Ghana, and this social contract must continue for the president to achieve and for the purpose for which the NPP as a party came into power. Until we have very concrete and substantive reasons for which the president must resign, the president doesn’t see this as the need [to resign].”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mohammed added that “in a country with over 30 million people and in the city where we have over 2 million people, and we could see less than 500 or 300 people demonstrating on the streets, if people were much interested, you would have seen the numbers out there, it means that the call was not necessary.”

Some civil society organisations including #FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League and other activists joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

The call for the President and his deputy to resign was made by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu who led a group of demonstrators on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living, corruption and the depreciation of the Cedi.

