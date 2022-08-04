The father of the current President, Edward Akufo-Addo was a member of the 'Big Six', leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention and one of the founding fathers of Ghana who engaged in the fight for Ghana's independence. He became the Chief Justice, and later President.
Captain Smart dares Nana Addo to show Ghana his father's achievement
Radio host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show Ghana his father's achievement when he was the head of state of the Republic.
Edward Akufo-Addo being a trained lawyer helped him play his role well in Ghana's Independence.
He used his profession to contribute to building the nation. He use his profession to help maintain law and order in the country and help in the establishment of rule of law.
On Founders' Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, Captain Smart said the achievements of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah are incomparable to that of any other leader, the reason those vilifying him have no case.
He listed some of the numerous achievements of Nkrumah. He asked those altering history, especially Nana Addo, to show what his father bequeathed Ghana.
