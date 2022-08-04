Captain Smart dares Nana Addo to show Ghana his father's achievement

Edward Akufo-Addo being a trained lawyer helped him play his role well in Ghana's Independence.

He used his profession to contribute to building the nation. He use his profession to help maintain law and order in the country and help in the establishment of rule of law.

Captain Smart Pulse Ghana

On Founders' Day on Thursday, August 4, 2022, Captain Smart said the achievements of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah are incomparable to that of any other leader, the reason those vilifying him have no case.

He listed some of the numerous achievements of Nkrumah. He asked those altering history, especially Nana Addo, to show what his father bequeathed Ghana.