She was admonished by Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church not to be bedeviled with all sorts of negative things in politics.

He said "You are coming in at a time when our politics is bedeviled with all sorts of negative things but as a Christian, don't go that way."

Prof Opoku-Agyemang and Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

He gave the advice at a Thanksgiving Service held in honour of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the NDC and urged her to be a servant who cared for the poor, helpless, marginalized, vulnerable in society.

Most Rev. Boafo also advised her to carry the value of peace along in her political journey.

"Carry peace, walk with peace, talk about the need for peace and let people know you stand with the God of peace," he stressed.