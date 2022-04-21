Change Prof. Opoku-Agyeman as your running mate in 2024 – Ben Ephson advises Mahama

According to Mr. Ephson, the former President cannot win the elections with the former Education Minister partnering him.

In an interview on Joy News, the former president must consider picking any of his political contenders for the flagbearership slot as his running mate.

“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult [to win 2024 general elections]. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate.”

He explained further that, “...where Mahama is, he has the advantage of being marketed already. And Mahama with all his body language looks like he is retaining his running mate for 2020 [general elections]. If he does, I think he should forget 2024.”

Pulse Ghana

Also, in a recent interview, Ben Ephson said John Mahama will find it difficult to win the 2024 elections with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer for the NPP.

According to Ephson, a pairing of Dr. Bawumia and a Christian running mate will help the NPP to win power in 2024.

He said on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 19, "if Dr. Bawumia wins the flagbearership race, his running mate must come from the Ashanti region but if Alan wins, he has to pick a northerner who is a Muslim.”

"Mahama was lucky to pick a Christian as a running mate in 2020...it is no secret that the NDC would wish that Alan wins, it will be easier for them than Bawumia."