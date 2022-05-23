Change Wontumi as Ashanti Regional Chairman – Ayisi Boateng to NPP delegates

Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, he said the party needs a unifier that can bring everyone on board to help the NPP win the 2024 polls.

"Ashanti region NPP needs a team player: someone who will lead the party in the region and bring every party member together for people to admire the party and join hands with us to break the 8-year political cycle in 2024", the member of the NPP’s Council of Elders in the Ashanti region said in an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa television at the weekend.

“If l am to make a choice among those leading members of NPP seeking to lead the region as chairman, l will choose Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as (COKA)”, he declared.

In his view, COKA “is the best for the party, or even Asare Bediako”.

“Chairman Odeneho, for instance, as Chairman for his Constituency, helped to build a befitting Constituency office for the party”, he explained.

Mr Ayisi Boateng noted that all past and the current regional Chairmen of NPP have done their bit but it was time for the party to chart a new direction.

ece-auto-gen

"Chairman Yaw Amankwah, for instance, did his best; he did his work perfectly. So was Chairman F.F. Anto and others. It is time the leadership of the regional office is changed for those who will unify the rank and file of the party to deliver success", Mr Ayisi Boateng said.

He bemoaned the fact that even though the Ashanti region is the heartbeat of NPP and contributes more votes to its electoral success than any other region, it cannot boast of a befitting regional office.

Instead, he observed that the party operates from a rented office which is dilapidated.