Charles Bissue withdraws from NPP’s General Secretary race

In a letter to the Executive Council of the party, Charles Bissue said he took the decision in consultation with the various stakeholders.

“I tender herein, my withdrawal from the General Secretary contest of the New Patriotic Party. My decision is sequel to broad consultations with family, promoters and supporters, delegates and well-wishers of my campaign."

“I am convinced, and reiterate that the various contenders for the position are equally deserving of the position of a General Secretary. It is my prayer that delegates of this great Party make the right choice in electing amongst the remaining candidates, the best to lead the NPP into another political cycle; and that of course, is to break the 8-year jinx.”

Pulse Ghana

“I assure the Party of my support to whoever gets elected as the General Secretary, and to be of service to the Party, when called upon. [Reference section “My Agenda 4 Change” for a read on some of the various policies, strategies etc. I intended to deploy when elected as General Secretary],” the letter stated.

Forty-seven aspirants have been approved by the elections committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for national executive positions from Friday 15 July 2022.