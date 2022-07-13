RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Charles Bissue withdraws from NPP’s General Secretary race

Authors:

Evans Annang

Charles Bissue, an aspirant for the General Secretary position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn from the race.

Charles Bissue
Charles Bissue

This decision comes with just a few days to the elections in Accra.

Recommended articles

In a letter to the Executive Council of the party, Charles Bissue said he took the decision in consultation with the various stakeholders.

“I tender herein, my withdrawal from the General Secretary contest of the New Patriotic Party. My decision is sequel to broad consultations with family, promoters and supporters, delegates and well-wishers of my campaign."

“I am convinced, and reiterate that the various contenders for the position are equally deserving of the position of a General Secretary. It is my prayer that delegates of this great Party make the right choice in electing amongst the remaining candidates, the best to lead the NPP into another political cycle; and that of course, is to break the 8-year jinx.”

NPP's Charles Bissue
NPP's Charles Bissue Pulse Ghana

“I assure the Party of my support to whoever gets elected as the General Secretary, and to be of service to the Party, when called upon. [Reference section “My Agenda 4 Change” for a read on some of the various policies, strategies etc. I intended to deploy when elected as General Secretary],” the letter stated.

Forty-seven aspirants have been approved by the elections committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for national executive positions from Friday 15 July 2022.

In all, ten positions are up for grabs – the national chairmanship, first, second and third vice-chairs, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser and national Nasara co-ordinator.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bawumia was not a member of the NPP in 2008 — Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong

I've cut down my salary by 30% due to economic hardship in the country — Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr. Bawumia is the right man to lead Ghana after Akufo-Addo – Sheila Bartels

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ayikoi Otoo pulls out of NPP’s Chairmanship race

Ayikoi Otoo