Cheddar promises to industrialise all 16 regions

Using artist impressions and mock-ups, Bediako detailed the costs associated with his plans for each region.

We have to take the Western Region seriously because it has a lot of natural resources, he emphasised. Western Region is going to become the Texas of Africa, he added.

He further stated, We need to export more, not import more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a proposal by the NDC's flagbearer, Bediako remarked, No industrialisation, no 24-hour economy. It will take a machine to produce three different shifts.

He outlined the other pillars as follows:

Pillar 2 – Water: Expanding the country through water transportation.

Pillar 3 – Energy City: We are going to create an energy city that is fit to power all industries. No energy, no technology," he said. Bediako added, Ghana needs a technology hub, and that’s why we’re combining it with an energy city.

Pillar 4 – Reserves: Establishing food reserves that will last for 100 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pillar 5 – National Sovereign Wealth Fund: Creating a fund that Bediako describes as "the new IMF."

Pillar 6 – The SSNIT Revolution:

Transforming SSNIT into a National Insurance Fund.

Pillar 7 – Industri-cation: Combining industrialisation with education. We need to de-westernise our education, he emphasised.

Pillar 8 – Environmental and Human Rights Protection:

ADVERTISEMENT

- We are sitting on gold, yet we are running around for money.

- We will purify all polluted rivers.

- Our forest reserves have billions of trillions in them, but we’re not protecting them. Instead, we’re going around begging for money."

- Protecting the rights of journalists.

- Allowing the youth to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pillar 9 – Apostolic Governance: