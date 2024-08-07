Chiefs and Queenmothers in Assin South declare support for NDC to fix Ghana

The Krontihene of Assin Engresi, Nana Kwabena Waadie, credited NDC governments for providing them with a hospital, market and other development projects.

He was hopeful that the NDC would win the 2024 general elections to continue from where the party left off.

For his part, the chief of Assin Darmang, Okofo Kwadwo Benti, praised Prof. Opoku- Agyemang for being a mother and a scholar who would give the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama, the needed support to take Ghana to the promised land.

He declared his unflinching support for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, and said women are good managers of the home and it was a good decision that the NDC flagbearer chose the distinguished Prof. as his running mate.

The NDC running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, commended the chiefs and queenmothers for their support and gave the assurance that the NDC will continue to prioritise the development of the area.

She said the next NDC administration will also prioritise job creation through the 24-hour economy and the National Apprenticeship Programme, as well as undertake massive development in infrastructure through the Big Push.