Chiefs, traditional rulers must be empowered properly by state - Duffuor

“I therefore propose to the NDC that the restoration of the authority and responsibility of our chiefs should have top priority in a future NDC government, and this should be clearly encapsulated in the manifesto we will be putting before the people at the next election.

“The next NDC government should enter into a renewed partnership with our nation’s chiefs and give them a fraction of all revenue generated from their communities, so they have the opportunity to care for their people, community institutions and infrastructure while also being answerable to the state government,” the former Governor of the Central Bank wrote in an article

He continued: “Giving our chiefs back their status as well as sustainable income for the development of their local communities and its institutions would incentivize them to make sure that their communities prosper, as the community’s success is their own success and vice versa.”

Dr. Duffuor said chieftaincy institution had long been at the forefront of governance before the arrival of the Europeans in the 15th century.

“This institution emerged from the people’s need to come together for security and protection. Thus, a chief was enjoined to protect and add value to the community through civic engagement with his people.