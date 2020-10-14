He said this phenomenon which is creeping into the Ghanaian political space should be checked.

Mr. Ofosu-Kwakye said this after the ruling New Patriotic Party chose the widow of the slained Mfansteman MP, Ekow Hayford as their parliamentary candidate.

To him, the party was supposed to give a level playing field to party members who would have been interested in the position because the party went to primaries and had some people contesting for the seat.

“I think that both parties should let democracy work at all times and all levels. I also believe that meritocracy should also be allowed so that people who deserve certain positions are given that opportunity so that they don’t feel bad about it."

Mrs Ophelia Hayford

"If someone dies and his wife is an active member of the political party of good standing and contests legitimately for the seat and wins fair enough."

"But if she is selected because she’s the wife of the person then it can create difficulties for the party. This is because others will say we just held primaries and some people lost so the best was to have organized another primary so that people who are willing to contest will contest so that the people can choose whoever they want to represent them", he added.

Ophelia Hayford has been tabled to replace her husband for the impending election.