Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has come in for strong criticism after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

On the tape, The NDC Chairman allegedly urged the party’s communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is again heard admitting that the NDC had a ballot box protection unit in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency during the by-election.

However, Mr. Ofosu Ampofu has now been invited by the CID over his alleged leaked recording.

A statement signed by the Deputy-General, ACP G. Tweneboah, said the embattled NDC Chairman is to report at the CID Headquarters to assist with investigations.

The CID statement said they had intercepted an audio in which Mr. Ofosu Ampofo made certain comments that have security implications.

“The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has intercepted an audio message circulating in both traditional and social media on Wednesday 27th February 2019, in which you are alleged to have made some comments that have some security implications,” the statement reads.

“You are therefore requested to report to the undersigned at the CID Headquarters on Thursday 28th February 2019 at the 10:000 am to assist in the investigation,” it added.

Meanwhile, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to resign over the leaked audio.

Addressing the media, the NPP’s Communication Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said the NDC must make its National Chairman step aside in order to “restore their right to participate at the moral level in the politics of this country.”