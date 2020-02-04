Before the march begins, the protestors were dancing to the song by Samuel Owusu's 'Y3 ka wontie'.

The group which consists of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and other political parties say they are not convinced with the Electoral Commission's justification of the need to compile a new voters register.

The parties have cited cost and timing as their reason for objecting to the compilation of a new electoral roll.

The demonstration which is expected to attract thousands of people will kick-off from Kawukudi Park.

Organisers of the demonstration have indicated that the protestors will besiege offices of the EC to demand that their request is met.

Watch the video below: