Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

"Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes"


Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political purposes - Financial Analyst

The banks that have been merged are The Royal Bank, The BIEGE Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank and uniBank.

  • Published:
play

A Financial Analyst, Toma Imihere has said some of the collapsed banks were only established for political purposes.

He said political parties needs finance and has the ability to influence the giving of the licenses to the banks.

His comments come at the back of the Bank of Ghana creating the Consolidated Bank Gh. Ltd to take over some struggling banks in the country.

READ MORE: Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks

The banks that have been merged are The Royal Bank, The BIEGE Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank and uniBank.

The government has made GH¢450m available for the Consolidated Bank as starting capital.

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG) play

Dr. Ernest Y. Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG)

 

According to the BoG, The BEIGE, Sovereign and the Construction banks obtained their banking licences under false pretences through the use of suspicious and non-existent capital, whereas the Royal Bank had non-performing loans which constitute 78.9 per cent and uniBank had a capital deficit of GH¢7.4 billion compared to the regulatory minimum of GH¢400 million.

Toma Imihere in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said "These banks were given license as political patronage. It was just political patronage."

READ MORE: I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

He added: "The thing is very simple. A party needs finance and has the ability to influence the giving of the licenses. So what do you do? You give the licenses in exchange for promises to get funding along the line."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Presidency: Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Corruption Fight: ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Official: Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chair Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chair
Jean Mensa: New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in today
Corruption: I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee

Recommended Videos

Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair
Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur
Politics: Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension Politics Privileges committee recommends Ken Agyapong suspension



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against new EC bossbullet
3 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 EC Job Council of State approves Jean Mensa as EC chairbullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Ex-Gratia No salary from government, my wife taking care...bullet
9 Aftermath of Election Lack of integrity caused NDC's...bullet
10 Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable -...bullet

Related Articles

Backtrack Akufo-Addo cancels new Ameri deal
Banking Industry Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks
Banking In Ghana uniBank, Beige and 3 other struggling banks merged by BoG
Bundles AirtelTigo launches ‘Big Time Data Bundles’ with no expiry
Corruption In Ghana President Akufo-Addo says his family is not corrupt
Paying Tax Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax
Collecting Taxes Gov’t begins collection of luxury vehicles today
Moving On Gifty Bingley leaves AirtelTigo
1District 1Factory 50 companies to start production by end of 2018– Osafo-Maafo

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo
ECOWAS Heads Nigeria's Buhari is new ECOWAS chairman
Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Ex-Gratia Brouhaha Govt doesn’t owe Mahama ex-gratia – Oppong Nkrumah
Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections
Massive Endorsement Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections