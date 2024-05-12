Collins Dauda arrested over chaos at Kukuom registration centre

Sources familiar with the incident claim that thugs, utilizing the lawmaker’s vehicle, stormed the registration center, firing gunshots that resulted in severe injuries to at least one person.

ece-auto-gen

Eyewitnesses assert that Dauda was present in the vehicle during the chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Dauda is in police custody, according to the sources.

Dauda is currently in Police custody, the source noted.

Meanwhile, two persons have reportedly been injured following rioting between two factions at a voter registration centre at Adu Gyama in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti region.

The injured were part of a group who attempted to prevent two students from registering their details in the voters’ album.

According to an eyewitness, the two ladies were allegedly brought to the centre for registration by an agent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, political party agents and local residents at the center contested their eligibility, arguing that they were not residents of the area.