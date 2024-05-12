Collins Dauda arrested over chaos at Kukuom registration centre

Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South in the Ahafo region, has reportedly been arrested by police in connection with the disturbance at a registration center in Kukuom, Asunafo South constituency, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Sources familiar with the incident claim that thugs, utilizing the lawmaker’s vehicle, stormed the registration center, firing gunshots that resulted in severe injuries to at least one person.
Eyewitnesses assert that Dauda was present in the vehicle during the chaos.
Currently, Dauda is in police custody, according to the sources.
Meanwhile, two persons have reportedly been injured following rioting between two factions at a voter registration centre at Adu Gyama in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti region.
The injured were part of a group who attempted to prevent two students from registering their details in the voters’ album.
According to an eyewitness, the two ladies were allegedly brought to the centre for registration by an agent of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Nevertheless, political party agents and local residents at the center contested their eligibility, arguing that they were not residents of the area.
After an initial protest that was momentarily resolved, armed individuals later raided the center wielding clubs, machetes, and other weapons, urging Electoral Commission (EC) officials to continue registering the students.
