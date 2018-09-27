Collins Dauda explains why he was arrested in a 'rambo style'

news

Asutifi South Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Dauda has explained why the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu ordered for his arrest.

According to him, he has always suffered such mistreatment since David Asante-Apeatu was put in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department during former President Kufuor's regime.

He said, he stopped short of concluding that the IGP is pursuing a personal agenda against him.

The NDC MP in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM said he was surprise when he got to the police quarters only to realize he was being pursued over a fight between two adults who had a misunderstanding during the limited voter registration.

He said he doesn't understand why those who were involved in the fight were not arrested instead.

Meanwhile, Collins Dauda has been charged with abetment of crime.

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia who accompanied the MP to the police headquarters said the police are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces were ordered to arrest the NDC lawmaker.

He said the manner in which the armed policemen stormed the homes of the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources leaves much to be desired.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "Even hardened armed robbers cannot be treated in such a manner. This is an honourable lawmaker and you dispatch party vigilante members disguised as policemen to go and arrest him in such a Rambo Style. That is the style you adopt to arrest people who do not stay home and others."

"Since when have we started allowing masked policemen in the country to be arresting people in that fashion? If there was violence why did the Divisional Police Commander not effect an arrest when the incident happened right before him," Asiedu Nketia queried.

But Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament has condemned the raid on Collins Dauda's home by the police.

He said such guerrilla tactics by the police shouldn't be entertained in our democracy.

Prof. Ocquaye the police administration should respect MPs’ privileges and the law by following due process in their investigations involving legislators.

"We will want to put on record that in the future, the leadership of the House, the Speaker of the House should be informed of all such needs so that it can be done with the appropriate decency. In fact, there have been occasions during my tenure that I have provided the police access to my conference room and even on some occasions in my presence and the presence of leadership as the security agencies ask whatever they want to ask so that we will not be seen to be shielding any wrongdoing and at the same time, keeping to the honour that must be given to the institution," he stated.