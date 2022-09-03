Commonwealth Parliamentary Association: Nana Addo salutes Bagbin and Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Nana Addo in a Twitter post said "Warm congratulations to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, and the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP, on their election as President and Vice President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International (CPA), respectively

"It is a proud moment for Mother Ghana and a deep appreciation of the strength and vibrancy of her democratic and parliamentary system.

"As strong believers in the work of Parliament, I am hopeful that both of them will continue to work to advance the cause of Ghana and Africa within the Association, and help enhance the prospects of bringing progress and prosperity to our peoples in our time."

Bagbin is the new President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International.

He was unanimously elected the President of the CPA, an organization of over 180 member Parliaments of the Commonwealth of nations at the just ended 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by Canada in Halifax.

Bagbin, until his election as President, was the Vice-President of the CPA.

As President of the CPA, Ghana has been given the opportunity to host the 66th Conference of the CPA in Accra from the 30th of September to the 7th of October 2023.

Pulse Ghana

The election of Bagbin as President of the CPA makes him the head of the CPA and he will preside over the next CPC in Ghana while also serving as the Chair of the Elections Committee of the Association.

He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Association among other roles and duties constitutionally bestowed on him.

At this conference, Ghana had a double do. The Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was also elected the Vice Chairman of the Association.