Comparing NDC to NPP is like comparing Jesus to satan — NDC's Prince Henry

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU announced a 19% increase in transport fares in November 2022 as the ex-pump price of petroleum products increased constantly.

The price of diesel has shot up to over GH¢23.49p per litre while petrol is selling at almost GH¢18 per litre.

Some of the drivers have blamed the fare increment on soaring petroleum prices.

Meanwhile, some passengers lamented the current situation saying life has become unbearable.

Prince Henry adding his voice to the current hardship said Ghanaians comparing the NDC to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is like comparing Jesus to satan and gave his reasons that while the "NDC builds, the NPP destroys".

In a Twitter post, he said a gallon of diesel which was selling at GH¢14 in 2016 is now trading at GH¢105 in 2022.

He stated that one dollar was GH¢4.20p in 2016 and currently trading at GH¢15.23p in 2022 adding that a bag of cement was GH¢32 in 2016 and now sells at GH¢96.