RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Comparing NDC to NPP is like comparing Jesus to satan — NDC's Prince Henry

Emmanuel Tornyi

Prince Henry, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to decide carefully by choosing the political party to lead the country in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Nana Addo and John Mahama
Nana Addo and John Mahama

His reactions come following the hardships amid the rising cost of petroleum products and transport fares as Ghanaians said they are feeling the hardship.

Recommended articles

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU announced a 19% increase in transport fares in November 2022 as the ex-pump price of petroleum products increased constantly.

The price of diesel has shot up to over GH¢23.49p per litre while petrol is selling at almost GH¢18 per litre.

Some of the drivers have blamed the fare increment on soaring petroleum prices.

Meanwhile, some passengers lamented the current situation saying life has become unbearable.

Prince Henry adding his voice to the current hardship said Ghanaians comparing the NDC to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is like comparing Jesus to satan and gave his reasons that while the "NDC builds, the NPP destroys".

In a Twitter post, he said a gallon of diesel which was selling at GH¢14 in 2016 is now trading at GH¢105 in 2022.

He stated that one dollar was GH¢4.20p in 2016 and currently trading at GH¢15.23p in 2022 adding that a bag of cement was GH¢32 in 2016 and now sells at GH¢96.

Ghana's economy keeps on in limbo whiles market women and traders demonstrate and protest economic hardship due to the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar since the country’s economy is import-driven.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Boakye Agyarko

Forgive NPP for Akufo-Addo’s reckless comments - Boakye Agyarko begs Kwabre residents

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah and Ken Ofori-Atta

I think the President owes Ken Ofori-Atta so he refused to fire him — KKD

Captain Effah-Dartey

It’s a guarantee that the NPP will win the 2024 elections – Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Habib Iddrisu

It's untrue government provided IMF with incorrect figures - Habib Iddrisu