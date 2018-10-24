Pulse.com.gh logo
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour

According to the former Information Minister, the NDC lost the 2016 elections because they lost touch with their grassroots supporters.

Fritz Baffou play

Fritz Baffou

The Campaign Manager for Alban Bagbin, Fritz Baffour, has chided the ex-John Mahama administration for neglecting competent NDC members.

He said people who had the competence to work well for the government were sidelined by President Mahama.

“I do not think we worked hard enough to put the structures in place where we use the best of our people to do the work,” he said.

The former MP for Ablekuma South Constituency noted that the NDC failed in 2016 to touch base with its supporters, and that affected the party during the elections.

“If you have experienced people, I mean, they do not deliberately sideline them, but the more aggressive a player is, they are the ones who come to the fore, and then it becomes a problem", he added.

Fritz Baffour play

Fritz Baffour

 

Baffour also said he could not fathom why a party that had a communication expert as its leader couldn't effectively communicate and relate with its supporters. Mr. Baffour said it was because most of the people who could work in the interest of the party were sidelined to an extent.

“We fell short, we were overconfident. Infrastructure is not the end of a political thought or success, you have to also engage the people,” he emphasized.

