Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP

news

The member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has said the plethora of complaints and public outcry made by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu indicates that he's a failure.

Last week, Martin Amidu said some government appointees don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

He said it will be practically impossible for him to effectively deliver on his mandate if the friction between his outfit and heads of critical government institutions is not eliminated.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult - Amidu

He stated: "the success of the experiment would depend on the extent to which Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government with the responsibility to cooperate with the office to achieve the vision of the president who championed the setting up of the office.

"The present situation where critical ministries and agencies have failed even with our limited constraints or refused to produce public records on demand to aid the office in critical investigations, offences running into millions of cedis, clearly demonstrates that there is divergence between the president’s vision and that of some of his appointees."

He also expressed disgust at instances where state agencies expected to make available documents to fast track issues of fraud have constantly failed to do so.

However, Titus-Glover who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Transport said Martin Amidu outlining his challenges shows reasons for his inability to perform.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said Amidu can work anywhere hre finds himself.

"Brighten the corner where you are so even if you can work with your laptop, please do," he stated.

Meanwhile, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the former NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to slash the salaries of his ministers to support the office of the Special Prosecutor.

READ MORE: Taking your salary without working is corruption – Opuni of Peace C'cil to Amidu

He said an effective Special Prosecutor will bolster the government's fight against corruption.

"President Akufo-Addo must do everything within his power even if he has to cut the salaries of his ministers to salvage this country from these corrupt officials," Chaie said.