Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP


Corruption Fight Complaints by Martin Amidu shows that he's a failure - NPP MP

Martin Amidu said some government appointees don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu play

Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

The member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has said the plethora of complaints and public outcry made by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu indicates that he's a failure.

Last week, Martin Amidu said some government appointees don't share the vision of Nana Addo to uproot corruption in the country.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

He said it will be practically impossible for him to effectively deliver on his mandate if the friction between his outfit and heads of critical government institutions is not eliminated.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's appointees making my work difficult - Amidu

He stated: "the success of the experiment would depend on the extent to which Ministries, Departments and Agencies in government with the responsibility to cooperate with the office to achieve the vision of the president who championed the setting up of the office.

"The present situation where critical ministries and agencies have failed even with our limited constraints or refused to produce public records on demand to aid the office in critical investigations, offences running into millions of cedis, clearly demonstrates that there is divergence between the president’s vision and that of some of his appointees."

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover play

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

 

He also expressed disgust at instances where state agencies expected to make available documents to fast track issues of fraud have constantly failed to do so.

However, Titus-Glover who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Transport said Martin Amidu outlining his challenges shows reasons for his inability to perform.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said Amidu can work anywhere hre finds himself.

"Brighten the corner where you are so even if you can work with your laptop, please do," he stated.

Meanwhile, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the former NDC Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to slash the salaries of his ministers to support the office of the Special Prosecutor.

READ MORE: Taking your salary without working is corruption – Opuni of Peace C'cil to Amidu

He said an effective Special Prosecutor will bolster the government's fight against corruption.

"President Akufo-Addo must do everything within his power even if he has to cut the salaries of his ministers to salvage this country from these corrupt officials," Chaie said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Legal Action: A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal
Ignorance: Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO Ignorance Franklin Cudjoe lacks information about Special Dev't Initiatives Ministry - PRO
Corruption Fight: Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
NDC Elections: Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region NDC Elections Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region
Jabs: Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi Jabs Mahama was more like a comedian than a President - Wontumi
Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor Politics I have not attacked Ghana Beyond Aid - Kufuor
Politics: Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication Politics Sefa-Kayi scores Gov't 40%; Chides lousy communication
Politics: ‘Nana Addo’s appointees frustrating my work’ – Amidu Politics ‘Nana Addo’s appointees frustrating my work’ – Amidu



Top Articles

1 Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crashbullet
2 Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over...bullet
3 Voting Mahama out has paid off for Ghanaians – Nana Addobullet
4 Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee...bullet
5 Startimes Deal Here's why Ken Agyapong and Sam George nearly...bullet
6 NDC Primaries Former KMA boss Kojo Bonsu joins NDC...bullet
7 You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahamabullet
8 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho,...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Taking your salary without working is...bullet
10 2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardshipsbullet

Related Articles

Corruption Fight Cut salaries of ministers to support Amidu - Nana Addo urged
Southern Africa Kenyan law professor Lumumba deported from Zambia over China lecture
Special Prosecutor Attorney General surprised at Martin Amidu's public outburst
Presidential Jet Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash
Special Prosecutor Amidu to get legislation to work with, Jubilee House assures
2020 Election Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships
You caused your own deafeat; not God - Spio jabs Mahama
Legal Action A-G responds to Kweku Baako's 'empty' suit against Charlotte Osei's removal
Corruption Fight Taking your salary without working is corruption – Opuni of Peace C'cil to Amidu
Non-Performance Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job; has lost focus - Maurice Ampaw

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
7 Easter Messagebullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Information minister designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah
Rebuttal ‘Mahama has always been against Free SHS, ignore him’ – Govt
I'm not running for NDC National Youth Organiser - Ofosu Kwakye
Relief Items Punish NADMO officials over expired food donations - Ofosu Kwakye
President Akufo-Addo
Non-Performance Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job; has lost focus - Maurice Ampaw
Clarification I did not attack 'Ghana Beyond Aid' – Kufour clarifies
X
Advertisement