Constituency executive elections to cost NPP GHS25 million - Treasurer

He explained that the venue cost Ghc1000 per centre, Public Address System and Canopies – Ghc1000 per centre.

Also, Chairs – Ghc 2 per chair, per delegate, Snacks and Water – Ghc 10 per delegate, Security – Ghc1000 Per Venue or Centre, Sanitizers and others – 500 per constituency, T&T for Polling station Executives – Ghc50, T & T for Electoral Area Coordinator’s – Ghc100 per each Electoral Area Coordinator and T & T for Constituency Executives – Ghc 200 per each Constituency Executive.

Each constituency has been budgeted to spend GHC93,000.

Nominations for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened Tuesday, April 19, 2022 and ends Wednesday.

The contested positions are the Constituency Chairperson, the first Constituency Vice Chairperson, the second Constituency Vice Chairperson, the Constituency Secretary, the Constituency Assistant Secretary; the Constituency Treasurer, the Constituency Organiser, the Constituency Women Organiser, the Constituency Youth Organiser and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.

In a recent interview, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe flayed the Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay for his lack of loyalty.

Speaking on Metro TV on Monday, April 25, 2022, he said Blay is corrupt after promising to provide 275 buses for the constituencies of the party as part of his campaign to win the chairmanship slot of the party in 2018.

"When he was campaigning, he promised numerous buses that he said he will bring to the party, where are they now? [after he won the chairmanship] Some people like [Freddie Blay] you don't give them power; that is why I say Akufo-Addo has changed in a way I don’t understand.