The IPAC meeting was called to focus on the voters' registration exercise which the NDC and some political parties it's too late for the EC to hold.

Following the ban on social gatherings by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo due to the upsurge of cases recorded in the coronavirus in the country, the NDC said it won't take part in the meeting.

"We take note of your new arrangement for parties to be represented by just one (1) person for the IPAC meeting and the arrangements that the same meeting will be divided into two groups, because of the directives of the President on social gathering following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," the NDC said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

It added: "see how any meaningful meeting can be held to achieve consensus on any matter.

"The situation is even worse when the agreed representation of each party is reduced from three to one."

The NDC indicated urged the EC that "all IPAC meetings be suspended in compliance with the president's directive" or "if the EC's activities have been classified as essential activities and therefore exempted from the directives, then a bigger venue must be arranged for IPAC meetings where all three representatives of each party can be present with the sitting arrangements adequate enough to meet the social distance requirements as prescribed by the president’s directives."

Fifteen political parties have been invited by the EC to attend the IPAC meeting on the compilation of the new electoral register today.

The meeting, which is expected to be held at the IPAC room of the EC, was to assemble all registered political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

The rest are the Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE), United Front Party (UFP), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), All People’s Congress (APC), United Progressive Party (UPP), and Power United Party (PUP).

Here's the full statement: NDC opts out of IPAC meeting