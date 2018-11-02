'Corrupt' politicians fear passage of RTI bill - NCCE

news

The Eastern regional Programs Officer of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) George Konlan has taken swipe at the Members of Parliament (MPs) for delaying the passage of the Right to Information bill.

He said the delays in the passage of the bill could be the politicisation and the fear of politicians to be held accountable by the masses, who stand to be empowered by the bill when passed into law.

According to him, their actions deepens suspicions of them being corrupt.

"The Youth in the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana," he said at a youth programme held in Koforidua by the National Youth Authority to mark African Youth Day under the theme "Raising Youth Voices against Corruption".

READ MORE: RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

George Konlan added that the RTI bill is the panacea of reducing corruption to the minimum level hence must be passed.

He noted that it was time politicians opened up and ensured transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

"...That is one of the reasons why it has not yet been passed because the Political Office holders think that it might pose a threat to them that they may have to disclose documents they may not like to disclose .Very Recently I heard our Parliamentarians say that it is likely that they can’t pass it before parliament rises why they are reluctant to pass it, they alone know, we can only speculate but they alone know .They do not know that they are confirming suspicions that they are not absorbed from practices that will expose them to public ridicule," he said.

He stated that "the Right to Information Bill will help to fight corruption. It will enable people to get the evidence they need to properly report corruption because we encourage people to report corruption but if you report corruption and you do not have any iota of evidence it becomes complicated, because evidence of corruption is difficult to secure and so the RTI will make it legally possible for people to go to into any institution and demand certain documents if they refuse to give you, you can proceed to court to compel them to release the documents to you."

What is RTI bill?

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights. The bill will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that "All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society".

It was first drafted 22 years ago under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

It was subsequently withdrawn to review some clauses.

READ ALSO: Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Since then, efforts by several advocacy groups to put pressure on the duty bearers to have the Bill passed have also not yielded any positive results until now.

Observers have criticized successive governments for lacking the political will to pass the Bill.