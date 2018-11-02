Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


'Corrupt' politicians fear passage of RTI bill - NCCE

The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

  • Published:
play

The Eastern regional Programs Officer of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) George Konlan has taken swipe at the Members of Parliament (MPs) for delaying the passage of the Right to Information bill.

He said the delays in the passage of the bill could be the politicisation and the fear of politicians to be held accountable by the masses, who stand to be empowered by the bill when passed into law.

According to him, their actions deepens suspicions of them being corrupt.

"The Youth in the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana," he said at a youth programme held in Koforidua by the National Youth Authority to mark African Youth Day under the theme "Raising Youth Voices against Corruption".

READ MORE: RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia

George Konlan added that the RTI bill is the panacea of reducing corruption to the minimum level hence must be passed.

He noted that it was time politicians opened up and ensured transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

play

 

"...That is one of the reasons why it has not yet been passed because the Political Office holders  think that it might pose a threat to them that they may have to disclose documents they may not like to disclose .Very Recently I heard our Parliamentarians say that it is likely that they can’t  pass it before parliament rises why they are reluctant to pass it, they alone know, we can  only speculate but they alone know .They do not know that they are confirming suspicions that they are not absorbed from practices that will expose them to public ridicule," he said.

He stated that "the Right to Information Bill will help to fight corruption. It will enable people to get the evidence they need to properly report corruption because we encourage people to report corruption but if you report corruption and you do not have any iota of evidence it becomes complicated, because evidence of corruption is difficult to secure and so the RTI will make it legally possible for people to go to into any institution and demand certain documents if they refuse to give you, you can proceed to court to compel them to release the documents to you."

What is RTI bill?

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights. The bill will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that "All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society".

It was first drafted 22 years ago under the auspices of the Institute of Economic Affairs, IEA.

The draft Executive Bill was subsequently reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007 but was never laid in Parliament until February 5, 2010.

It was subsequently withdrawn to review some clauses.

READ ALSO: Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Since then, efforts by several advocacy groups to put pressure on the duty bearers to have the Bill passed have also not yielded any positive results until now.

Observers have criticized successive governments for lacking the political will to pass the Bill.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG Prosecute Kweku Baako together with Nyantakyi - Asiedu Nketia to AG
Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP Stop deceiving Ghanaians, I ended ‘dumsor’ – Mahama tells NPP
Akufo-Addo will be a one term President - NDC's Women Organizer Akufo-Addo will be a one term President - NDC's Women Organizer
Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos] Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]
Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministers Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as Ministers
Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC Elect a candidate who enjoys Rawlings support - Spio to NDC

Recommended Videos

3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition 3 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things said in opposition
‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo ‘We won’t stop borrowing, even US borrows’ – Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as idiots - Mahama



Top Articles

1 Rawlings joins Mahama for 2020 campaign [Photos]bullet
2 4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in oppositionbullet
3 Delta Force Commander finally grabs NPP executive postbullet
4 NDC statement on Nana Addo to be investigated 'infantile nonsense'bullet
5 Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalistbullet
6 Joblessness is on the increase under Nana Addo - Hannah Bissiwbullet
7 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
8 Akufo-Addo never said any 'idiot' can borrow - George Andahbullet
9 Parliament approves Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; others as...bullet
10 ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is still achievable – Nana Addobullet

Related Articles

Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff
Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Information Bill RTI Bill might pass at next sitting - Speaker of Parliament assures
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns
US Military Base NDC will revoke US military deal when we win power – Asiedu Nketia
Corruption Fight Cabinet yet to approve RTI bill - Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will forever remember
Corruption Fight RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia
Appointments Nana Addo accused of weakening Parliament

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

What does the NDC executives bring on board ahead of election 2020?
Nana Addo has only fulfilled childhood ambition of becoming Prez; not his promises – Ablakwa
Ghana's first comprehensive building code is a game changer - Bawumia
Akufo-Addo is visionless and incompetent - NDC MP
Nyantakyi's ban: Akufo-Addo must be investigated - NDC
X
Advertisement