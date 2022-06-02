Corruption: Rejected New Juaben MCE nominee pleads not guilty

Sarfo Kantanka was granted bail on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The judge granted him a bail of GH¢90,000 with two sureties, one of which should be justified with landed property.

The case has been adjourned to June 29, 2022.

Corruption charges

The failed MCE nominee was charged by the Special Prosecutor in respect of corruption arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

Sarfo Katanka was rejected by the assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alexander was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.