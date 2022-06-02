RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Corruption: Rejected New Juaben MCE nominee pleads not guilty

The rejected nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka who was charged by the Special Prosecutor with 26 counts of corruption has pleaded not guilty.

Rejected New Juaben MCE Alexander Sarfo Katanka
He pleaded not guilty pressed against him at a Kumasi High Court presided over by Priscilla Dikro Ofori.

Sarfo Kantanka was granted bail on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The judge granted him a bail of GH¢90,000 with two sureties, one of which should be justified with landed property.

The case has been adjourned to June 29, 2022.

The failed MCE nominee was charged by the Special Prosecutor in respect of corruption arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

Sarfo Katanka was rejected by the assembly members in the area.

An unhappy Alexander was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe he allegedly paid to some assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.

The rejected nominee was captured in a video hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

He was also seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

He demanded that everyone who accepted the cash "return his money urgently".

