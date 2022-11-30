RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Court throws out NDC’s Techiman South election petition; fines party GHS100,000

Evans Annang

The Wenchi High Court has dismissed a petition by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the parliamentary results of Techiman South in the 2020 general elections.

The court in its verdict on Wednesday November 30 also fined the main opposition party GHS100,000.

The election petition was filed by the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the party, Christopher Beyere Baasongti against the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the declared winner.

They cited irregularities in collation of results and subsequent declaration as some of the reasons for the petition.

The NPP has always maintained its candidate and current Member of Parliament (MP), Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah was legally elected as announced by the Electoral Commission, accusing the NDC of engaging in propaganda.

The Electoral Commission also maintains that Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah polled 49,682 votes as against 49,205 votes for Christopher Beyere of the NDC.

