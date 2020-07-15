He accused the government of sending the country into doom by politically strategising issues around the COVID-19 pandemic for their gains.

According to him, the country would not have seen much death and calamities surrounding the pandemic had government-provided health personnel with enough Personal protective equipments (PPE), postponed the re-opening of SHS, final year and also stopping the ongoing voters' registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, the NDC communicator said "With the nation's COVID-19 status, we are on a time bomb which will soon explode. We are our own problems for refusing to do that which is right.

"It is worrying that we have a leader who is not one bit concerned about human life, but only interested in winning elections."