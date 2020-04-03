The political parties to represent are their Chairpersons and General Secretaries, drawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive Peoples’ Party (PPP), Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Peoples National Convention (PNC) and other political parties in the country.

He has in the past held discussions with members of the clergy, market women and transport operators to find ways to curb the spread of the virus.

He said the rapid spread of the disease across the world has led the government to institute a number of measures to help ensure that the nation is adequately prepared to combat the spread of the pandemic.

These measures included the suspension of all public gatherings, such as funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, and the closing down of all Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have hit 204 while the death toll has hit 5.