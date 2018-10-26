CPP sacks Ernesto Yeboah

news

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has dismissed its former National Youth Organiser Ernesto Yeboah.

He was sacked together with Eric Asani Tano, former Acting General Secretary for flouting the party's regulations.

The two have been accused of breaching the constitution of the party, thus, "automatically" ceasing to be members of the CPP.

Communication Director of the party, Abdul Rauf Kadir in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said "Eric Tano is no longer a member of the Convention People's Party and it will, therefore, be criminal for him to hold himself as such."

"In the case of Tano, he has been sacked from the party… he is no longer a member of the Convention People's Party and it will, therefore, be criminal for him to hold himself as such; and in the case of Mr Nii Armah Akomfrah, he simply has been suspended from his position indefinitely; he is not sacked as a member of the Convention People's Party but he is no longer the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party," he said.

He [Ernesto Yeboah] and Tano Eric, they have been sacked from the party, they are not suspended, they are sacked from the party," he added.

Meanwhile, James Kwabena Bonfeh Jr, popularly known as Kabilla, has been appointed as the General-Secretary of the party.

He takes over from substantial General Secretary Nii Armah Akomfrah who was suspended last year.

His appointment follows a unanimous decision taken at a Central Committee meeting of the CPP held on Thursday, 24 October 2018.

J.B. Daniels will assist Mr Bomfeh as Deputy General Secretary.