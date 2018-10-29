Pulse.com.gh logo
Creating new regions won’t guarantee development – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, says he disagrees with suggestions that the creation of new regions will bring development to the beneficiary areas.

According to him, there is no scientific proof that creating of new regions automatically address developmental challenges.

He pointed to the Upper East and Upper West Regions, saying those regions remain underdeveloped despite being created out of the Northern region some years ago.

MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam George

 

“As an individual, I disagree with the creation of new regions. Whether it is the NDC or NPP, I do not believe that the creation of new regions will fix the problems they claim they are going to fix,” the former Presidential Staffer said on Citi FM's 'The Big Issues' show.

“For example, Upper East and Upper West when they were dis-aggregated from the Northern Region have not brought any extraordinary development.”

The government is set to create new regions, namely; Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna, following a recommendation by a 19-member Commission.

The Commission, after holding nationwide consultations, urged government to create the administrative regions.

A referendum is, therefore, expected to be held in the beneficiary areas to determine whether the people support the creation of the new regions or otherwise.

However, Sam George believes the claim that the regions are being created to promote development is flawed.

In his view, if the government really wants to develop these areas, it can be done without necessarily creating new regions.

“…Let us do an empirical analysis; there must be some scientific proof that the creation of regions enhances development. And I am using Upper East and Upper West as examples to show that today every matrix on poverty places those two regions in the top even after the creation of these two regions. So it then means that over 20 or 30 years after the creation of these regions it did not fix the developmental and poverty challenges of the people,” the Ningo-Prampram MP added.

