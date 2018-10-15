Pulse.com.gh logo
Credit NDC for ending Dumsor - MP tells NPP


According to the NDC MP, it would have been appropriate if the NPP ministers claim they inherited a generational capacity that aided in ending the dumsor.

The former Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the government to give credit to former President John Mahama for ending the persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outages in the country.

He said the administration of the NDC put in place plans that made them achieve the mobilization of the emergency power plant which has fixed the power outages.

According to him, it would have been appropriate if the NPP ministers claim they inherited a generational capacity that aided in ending the dumsor.

Mahama called on Ghanaians to pat the NDC on the back for embarking on what he called the fastest mobilisation of resources to fix the crisis, which crippled the country's economy for well over three years.

Ken Ofori- Atta during the reading of the 2018 budget said the NPP government was able to put an end to the power crisis that caused the collapse of many businesses in the country during 2012- 2016.

"We have all too soon forgotten how the menace of dumsor from 2012- 2016 crippled the economy. It contributed to the lowest growth rate recorded in the past decade, the loss of jobs, reduced economic output and the loss of consumer and investor confidence in the economy. Dumsor was also compounded by high electricity tariffs, increasing the cost of doing business in the country," he said.

But the Kofi Buah who doubles as the MP for Ellembelle constituency, said the NDC administration deserve credit for solving the energy crisis.

"NPP should stop taking credit as far as dumsor is concerned. Where were they when we were putting in place plans to make sure that this issue is fixed. What did the NPP do during their regime? They failed and we came to ensure that the problem is resolved drastically," he said on Accra based Okay FM.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

