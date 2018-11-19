Pulse.com.gh logo
Criminals can't rule this country - Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP leaders

The Assin Central lawmaker who has been a pain on the neck of land guards has threatened to name and shame those involved.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has warned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to run the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo down.

He described them as criminal elements who want to ruin Nana Addo's government.

"This is the first warning I am sounding to NPP leaders, we will fight. They should be prepared to let me resign from the party.

"We can't sit down for criminals to rule this country and you will be behind defending criminals, wicked, evil people who cause murder," he said.

His comments come at the back of a land guard violence and murder which he alleges has the blessing of a top NPP elder.

"What saddened me is how the senior police officer was begging he does not talk to me because after it he gets the trouble. These police officers are supposed to protect us but the protectors themselves are afraid of land guards…the protectors of the citizens are afraid of land guards. I will put my life on the line for the good people of this country, I will fight these guys [Kwesi Alhaji and his NPP backer].

"I am giving him the last warning, the NPP elder…if he jokes I will mention his name. He should bear in mind we have suffered…Nana Addo sacrificed his life so many years, President Akufo-Addo and some NPP elders sacrificed their lives to get this party this far so you cannot go and back land guards to kill people and give the party a bad name. The guy mentioned his name, the chiefs did and even the police officer," he added.

The maverick politician hinted that he will form his own group to face off with the land guards if the police are afraid to arrest them.

"I will go to him in my sleep maybe he does not know when he goes to perpetrate crime he uses the name of the law firm to get away with it. Unless he kills me in Ghana because you see the boys here, I will let them face him…Land guards versus land guards. The police protecting us are scared...the tone of the policeman was very scary," he added.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

