Defeated NDC Chairman aspirant refuses to accept results

Emmanuel Tornyi

An aspirant for the chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba, has refused to accept the electoral results in the just-ended regional polls.

Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba
Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba

He revealed that the results do not reflect reality.

Four members of NDC contested for the chairmanship position and at the end of the polls, Godfred Wumbei Apasinaba polled 236 whiles his main contender Ali Adolf John got 247 of the total votes cast, Hassan Rufai Ahmed Vellim polled 93 and Alhja Umar Farouk got 9 votes.

Wumbei not happy with the results also demanded to be sworn in as the chairman.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Wumbei described the situation as daylight robbery.

He claimed at the end of polls, he was leading by 11 votes which his agents confirmed but for reasons he cannot tell, his opponent was rather declared winner.

"I will never accept the defeat today or tomorrow. The total ballot vote cast was 591 for the Chairmanship position. The first had nine votes, the second had 236 votes, and I was 3rd with 247 votes.

"My agent came to tell me I had won but I later realized the person who had 236 was rather declared the winner," he stated.

