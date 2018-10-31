Delta Force Commander finally grabs NPP executive post

news

Nana Kojo Bamba, the Ashanti Regional organizer of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force has finally been appointed as the Deputy National Director of Operations of the youth wing of the party.

Members of the group had claimed that the party has failed to honour its numerous promises made to them, particularly on the issue of employment which made them fight to bring it into power.

The issue of job promises has come up in the wake of an attack on the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei who had to run for his life when some members of the vigilante group stormed a meeting he had organized at his constituency.

In 2017, some members of Delta Force besieged the Kumasi Circuit Court and freed its members who were facing charges for attacking the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

The group nearly assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyire and also destroyed some court properties.

Thirteen (13) members of the group were detained after the group assaulted the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

But the 38-year-old auto mechanic and the organizer of the group has been appointed of the youth wing of the party.