‘They failed to honour promises’ - Delta Force explain MP attack 

The Delta Force, a vigilante group associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have opened up on why they attacked the Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti region.

Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei was reportedly nearly attacked by members of the vigilante group during a meeting with some constituents over the weekend.

Reports suggest the NPP MP was having a meeting with some constituents when the thugs stormed the place to disrupt the gathering.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

The legislator was, however, lucky to be whisked away, but that did not stop the macho men from destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the Delta Forces, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the NPP hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

He said the Kumasi-based vigilante group worked hard to bring the party into power and therefore deserve better than they are currently getting.

Speaking to Adom FM, he said the!group was promised enrollment into the Police Service but so far most of their members who bought forms have been rejected.

“The MP was lucky he escaped but we gave some of the executives dirty slaps for not fulfilling their promise to us,” Hak-Musah said.

“We give monies to our boys to buy police forms but they are always left out. This is not what they promised us,” he added.

He further warned that the Delta Forces will perpetrate more attacks of this nature if their needs are not met.