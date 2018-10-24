Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Delta Force members granted bail

The accused have been asked to submit themselves to the police station every Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Delta Force members (File photo) play

Delta Force members (File photo)

A High Court in Kumasi has granted bail to three members of the Delta Force after they were arrested for invading a meeting organised by the Tafo Pankrono Member of Parliament in the Ashanti Region.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, ruled that the accused must comply with the bail conditions which include GH¢20,000 each, with one surety who should be residents in Kumasi.

The accused have been asked to submit themselves to the police station every Monday.

READ MORE: Why political parties are forming vigilante groups

On October 7, the MP for Old Tafo Pankrono constituency, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei reportedly escaped injuries as heavily built men stormed a meeting he was chairing.

The men alleged to be part of a vigilante group, Delta Force disrupted the meeting to register their displeasure over failed promises.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation was, however, lucky to be whisked away, but that did not stop the macho men from destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

READ MORE: Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promises

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman
I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi I'll make Nana Addo a one-term President if I get the nod - Alabi
Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday
'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour 'Competent' people were sidelined under Mahama - Fritz Baffour
I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy boss I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy boss

Recommended Videos

NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo NDC organiser calls for KNUST violence to be blamed on Akufo-Addo
Bawumia is ‘narrow-minded’ on social issues- Felix Kwakye-Ofosu Bawumia is ‘narrow-minded’ on social issues- Felix Kwakye-Ofosu
Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Joseph Yamin Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Joseph Yamin



Top Articles

1 Rawlings’ 19-year rule was a ‘waste of time’ – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
2 Blame Akufo-Addo for KNUST violence - Mahamabullet
3 Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairmanbullet
4 Bawumia cannot lead NPP – Nyaho Tamakloebullet
5 Rawlings weeps over economic hardship in the countrybullet
6 Mahama mourns NDC supportersbullet
7 Show us results of your 110 ministers - IDEG to Nana Addobullet
8 Hardships under NPP has reduced church offerings - Yaminbullet
9 Goosie Tanoh denies labelling NDC members as corruptbullet
10 I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA...bullet

Related Articles

Irate NPP youth burn Akufo-Addo t-shirts; defect to NDC
Video Watch how Delta Force nearly lynched NPP MP over failed promises
NPP chairman condemns Delta Force attack on MP
Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week
NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job
Vigilantes Jail Delta Force members and throw keys into the sea - Kweku Baako
Delta Force Attack NPP can't disband vigilante groups - Yaw Buabeng Asamoah
Vigilantism NPP condemns Delta Force; calls on Police to arrest them
Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for attacking Minister
Political Vigilantes Delta Force's attack on me exaggerated - Akoto Osei

Top Videos

1 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Politics

NPP has borrowed GH¢50 billion in just two years, but are doing nothing – Mahama
Nana Addo shouldn’t contest in 2020; he’s too old – Nyaho Tamakloe
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
X
Advertisement