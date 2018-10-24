Delta Force members granted bail

news

A High Court in Kumasi has granted bail to three members of the Delta Force after they were arrested for invading a meeting organised by the Tafo Pankrono Member of Parliament in the Ashanti Region.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, ruled that the accused must comply with the bail conditions which include GH¢20,000 each, with one surety who should be residents in Kumasi.

The accused have been asked to submit themselves to the police station every Monday.

On October 7, the MP for Old Tafo Pankrono constituency, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei reportedly escaped injuries as heavily built men stormed a meeting he was chairing.

The men alleged to be part of a vigilante group, Delta Force disrupted the meeting to register their displeasure over failed promises.

The Delta Force members then manhandled persons who were present at the meeting, before attempting to also attack Dr. Akoto Osei.

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation was, however, lucky to be whisked away, but that did not stop the macho men from destroying items worth thousands of cedis.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the group, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.