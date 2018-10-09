Delta Force's attack on me exaggerated - Akoto Osei

news

The Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, has said the attack on him by New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force, has been exaggerated by the media.

He said the incident wasn't grave as it is being reported across the news channels.

Dr. Osei said no one attacked him though he saw about four men on motorbike storm the venue of his meeting with some party officers on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the group stormed Tafo Pankrono and nearly attacked the Minister who was having a meeting with executives of his constituency.

Explaining the reasons for the attack, leader of the Delta Forces, Hak-Musah Tasure, said the NPP hierarchy has failed on its promises to provide them with jobs.

He said the Kumasi-based vigilante group worked hard to bring the party into power and therefore deserve better than they are currently getting.

Dr Akoto Osei explained that he had attended a couple of similar meetings that day before heading to the Tafo Pankrono M/A Junior High School for the meeting.

He claims he has informed the police to take action on the matter and he suspects there are some persons behind it