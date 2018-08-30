Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?


Offensive comments Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?

The comments have been described by persons with visual and speech impairments as offensive.

  • Published:
NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin play

NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin, was faced with pressure from disability groups to apologise over comments they describe as demeaning.

Bagbin is reported to have told party communicators in the Volta Region that former President John Mahama made a bad decision by appointing Dr Edward Omane Boamah as Communications Minister because he stammers.

These are the comments he made:

READ MORE: I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

"If you are not whole can you be a chief or a queen mother? So when you form a government and make the Minister for Chieftaincy a blind person and the chiefs are objecting and you don’t change it, what are telling the chiefs? These are facts I am stating. I have not added anything. You all know it, but you may not have appreciated the impact of what happened. And when some of us are close and can forsee it and we see it, then you are somewhere and you are telling people to insult us.

"It is not a chief that speaks, it is a linguist. So if you are a leader you must have a very good linguist. When Prof [Evans Atta Mills] was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist – in charge of communication. When our brother John came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane, who is a natural stammerer. Who is a natural stammerer. He is a very intelligent boy. Smart. But when he is speaking he wastes time in coming out. Ghanaians don't have that much patience."

READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

The comments have been described by persons with visual and speech impairments as offensive.

President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations Yaw Ofori Debrah has described Bagbin’s comment as disappointing and wants an apology.

Also, President of the Stammers Association, Elias Apraku, said the comments by the Presidential Aspirant will entrench stigmatisation against people who stammer and erode their confidence in the workplace.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings also took a swipe at  Alban Bagbin over utterances which have the tendency to negatively affect the unity and cohesion of the NDC.

Rawlings said comments by Alban Bagbin were unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of the party.

He emphasized that the ongoing intra party democratic processes taking place are meant to further deepen the democratic credentials of the party and indicated that the National Executive Committee of the Party will have to ensure the full application of the rules and regulations governing campaign utterances and electioneering.

He stated that "Such utterances have the tendency to negatively affect the unity and cohesion of the party."

But Alban Bagbin has apologised for his "indiscretion" after his comments on disabled persons appointed to certain roles in government attracted a backlash.

READ MORE: Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry

At a press conference he organised, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said his comments should not have been made in public but was rather a private matter to be discussed within NDC circles.

But beyond this, he refused to accept his comments was an attack on persons with disabilities as portrayed on social and mainstream media.

The question one may ask, was the NDC presidential aspirant forced or was he under pressure to apologise to Ghanaians?

Even if, was the apology from his heart?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Agenda 2020: Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race Agenda 2020 Goosie Tanoh officially joins NDC Presidential race
Allegations: Nana Addo is working with enemies in his gov't - NPP activist Allegations Nana Addo is working with enemies in his gov't - NPP activist
Official Visit: Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Ghana for state visit Official Visit Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Ghana for state visit
Nepotism: Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amaliba Nepotism Too many relatives of Nana Addo in Govt – Amaliba
2016 Election Results: How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central region 2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the Central region
2020 Polls: NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections 2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 elections

Recommended Videos

David Prah: We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine David Prah We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine
Politics: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is full of his relatives – Amaliba Politics Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is full of his relatives – Amaliba
Politics: NDC will return collapsed banks to owners - Isaac Adongo Politics NDC will return collapsed banks to owners - Isaac Adongo



Top Articles

1 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
2 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwartbullet
3 Official Visit Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in Ghana for...bullet
4 2020 Polls NPP MP plans to sue Mahama over 2020 electionsbullet
5 2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in the...bullet
6 Illegal Mining Small-scale miners vow to expose politicians...bullet
7 Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over...bullet
8 Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC...bullet
9 Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead...bullet
10 NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC...bullet

Related Articles

Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Profile All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants
2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's return
2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again
Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister
Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
7 Easter Messagebullet
8 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini
Cathedral Project Build national shrine for traditionalists too – Suhuyini to Govt
Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye
Founder Debate Nkrumah did not declare Ghana’s independence – Mike Ocquaye
Profile All you need to know about NDC presidential hopeful, Mahama
Otiko Djaba
Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP