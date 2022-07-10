'Disastrous' Ofori-Atta is a failure and must be replaced — Kofi Akpaloo charges Nana Addo

He opined that Ken Ofori-Atta is not fit-hence he has already lost his credibility, trust, and confidence after he supervised "the disastrous collapse of the economy."

"In addition, given his obvious failures, the Finance Minister must be relieved of his responsibility as Chair of the Economic Management Team to enable the President to reconstitute the team," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Pulse Ghana

His call comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the Finance Minister to begin formal engagements with the IMF for support.