According to him, Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of Ghana's economy is abysmal, and does not deserve to remain in office as the Minister in the wake of the country's financial crisis.
'Disastrous' Ofori-Atta is a failure and must be replaced — Kofi Akpaloo charges Nana Addo
The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to urgently replace his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, with a more assured and competent person who is able to work tirelessly to turn the country’s fortunes around.
He opined that Ken Ofori-Atta is not fit-hence he has already lost his credibility, trust, and confidence after he supervised "the disastrous collapse of the economy."
"In addition, given his obvious failures, the Finance Minister must be relieved of his responsibility as Chair of the Economic Management Team to enable the President to reconstitute the team," he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.
His call comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorized the Finance Minister to begin formal engagements with the IMF for support.
On Friday, July 1, 2022, the Information Ministry announced that there has already been a conversation between the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva, and Nana Addo over the move for the bailout.
