Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns


Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns

They said the family have not authorized the printing of any cloth with the name of Amissah-Arthur on it for the funeral.

  Published: , Refreshed:
 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth play

 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth

The family of the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has entreated the Ghanaian populace to discard any cloth being paraded as the official funeral cloth.

They said the family has not authorized the printing of any cloth with the name of Amissah-Arthur on it for the funeral.

“We are also not expecting the general public to mourn with us in that particular cloth nor in any other specially designed funeral cloth,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur

The statement, signed by the late Veep's brother Jabesh Amissah-Arthur also stated that: “He (Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur) was always of the view that resources, no matter how little, could be put to more profitable causes such as the education of children".

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth play

 Late Vice president Amissah-Arthur's family denies funeral cloth

 

WE HAVE NOT PRINTED ANY SPECIAL CLOTH FOR FUNERAL

The Amissah-Arthur family has noted with concern a specially designed funeral cloth with the image of former Vice President K. B. Amissah-Arthur on it.

We wish to point out that we are not behind the printing of this specially designed cloth. We are also not expecting the general public to mourn with us in that particular cloth nor in any other specially designed funeral cloth.

 

Indeed the funeral cloth printed with the photo of former Vice President Amissah-Arthur runs counter to the values that he stood for.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was a simple yet elegant person. He was always of the view that resources, no matter how little, could be put to more profitable causes such as the education of children.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that the dress code for the funeral is black, not a specially designed cloth.

JABESH AMISSAH-ARTHUR

FOR: THE FAMILY

[MONDAY, 16TH JULY 2018]

