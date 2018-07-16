Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns

news

The family of the late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has entreated the Ghanaian populace to discard any cloth being paraded as the official funeral cloth.

They said the family has not authorized the printing of any cloth with the name of Amissah-Arthur on it for the funeral.

“We are also not expecting the general public to mourn with us in that particular cloth nor in any other specially designed funeral cloth,” the statement said.

The statement, signed by the late Veep's brother Jabesh Amissah-Arthur also stated that: “He (Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur) was always of the view that resources, no matter how little, could be put to more profitable causes such as the education of children".

MONDAY, 16TH JULY 2018