Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

A disqualified aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed an injunction on the party's upcoming elections to elect national Executives.

The aspirant, Elikem Kotoko filed a writ in court seeking to place an injunction on the election.

He prays the court to order the NDC to reinstate him into the contest.

READ MORE: Spio-Gabrah officially outdoors campaign ahead of NDC presidential race

Elikem Kotoko who is contesting as the National Youth Organiser was disqualified for not meeting the "selection criteria" set in the party's constitution ahead of the November 3 vote.

The outgoing national organiser, Kofi Adams said "They didn't meet the selection criteria as we have it in the constitution, and the regulations of the party governing the 2018 elections.

READ MORE: 'Wicked' NPP collapsing banks - NDC presidential hopeful

"The other two, per our constitution, are supposed to prove having been executives of the party before, and these two could not prove any executive positions that they have served in the party before."