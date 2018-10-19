Pulse.com.gh logo
Disqualified NDC aspirant places injunction on upcoming election

The aspirant, Elikem Kotoko filed a writ in court seeking to place an injunction on the election.

play

A disqualified aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has placed an injunction on the party's upcoming elections to elect national Executives.

He prays the court to order the NDC to reinstate him into the contest.

Elikem Kotoko who is contesting as the National Youth Organiser was disqualified for not meeting the "selection criteria" set in the party's constitution ahead of the November 3 vote.

Elikem Kotoko play

Elikem Kotoko

 

The outgoing national organiser, Kofi Adams said "They didn't meet the selection criteria as we have it in the constitution, and the regulations of the party governing the 2018 elections.

"The other two, per our constitution, are supposed to prove having been executives of the party before, and these two could not prove any executive positions that they have served in the party before."

