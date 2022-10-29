Disregard rumors that Akufo-Addo has refused Adu Boahen’s resignation – Finance Ministry

The rumors have been fueled by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. In a post shared by Mr. Ablakwa, he alleged that the President has refused to accept the resignation of the Minister of State.

This, the Ministry says the allegations are “untrue” and “unhelpful”; urging the general public to “disregard them completely”.

Mr. Adu Boahen had come under pressure last Tuesday with some members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament demanding his removal together with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the current economic crises.

The Majority of MPs insisted that the removal of both Ministers will restore confidence in the economy.