Disregard rumors that Akufo-Addo has refused Adu Boahen’s resignation – Finance Ministry

In a statement issued by the ministry on Twitter, Friday, October 28, 2022, the Ministry said “rumors about the Honorable Minister of State tendering in his resignation are untrue” and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.
The Ministry of Finance has described as false reports that President Akufo-Addo is refusing the resignation of the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.
The rumors have been fueled by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. In a post shared by Mr. Ablakwa, he alleged that the President has refused to accept the resignation of the Minister of State.
This, the Ministry says the allegations are “untrue” and “unhelpful”; urging the general public to “disregard them completely”.
Mr. Adu Boahen had come under pressure last Tuesday with some members of the New Patriotic Party in Parliament demanding his removal together with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the current economic crises.
The Majority of MPs insisted that the removal of both Ministers will restore confidence in the economy.
However, after meeting the President, the Majority of MPs have softened their stance accepting the President’s plea to have the Ministers stay in office to seal Ghana’s bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
