RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Disregard the lies put out by GETFund secretariat with utmost contempt - Sammy Gyamfi

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has charged the public to disregard the lies spelled out by the GETFund secretariat concerning the number of E-blocks completed by the Mahama administration.

Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi

His comments come on the back of the statement released by the GETFund secretariat stating that “ 22 of the E-Blocks being funded by GETFund were completed by year-end in 2016”.

Read Also

According to GETFund, the Government awarded 101 contracts on E-Blocks between 2014 and 2016 on the accounts of GETFund aside from 23 other projects from the World Bank, out of which seven were completed in the same period.

Responding to this statement, Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet has asked the public to treat the lies by the GETFund secretariat with the utmost contempt.

"Treat the lies put out by the GETFund secretariat about the number of E-blocks completed by the NDC and Mahama government with the utmost contempt. An institution headed by a partisan appointee of @NAkufoAddo cannot be relied upon to say the truth about the legacy of the NDC" he said.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Addo with Mahamudu Bawumia

Nana Addo is working hard to restore the economy to benefit all Ghanaians – NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Hopeson Adorye names NDC officials who orchestrated the booing of Nana Addo

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia’s digitalisation is the future Ghana needs

Dr. Bawumia inspecting one of the Agenda 111 Projects

Agenda 111 filling 60-yr gap in access to healthcare facilities across Ghana – Bawumia