His comments come on the back of the statement released by the GETFund secretariat stating that “ 22 of the E-Blocks being funded by GETFund were completed by year-end in 2016”.
Disregard the lies put out by GETFund secretariat with utmost contempt - Sammy Gyamfi
The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has charged the public to disregard the lies spelled out by the GETFund secretariat concerning the number of E-blocks completed by the Mahama administration.
According to GETFund, the Government awarded 101 contracts on E-Blocks between 2014 and 2016 on the accounts of GETFund aside from 23 other projects from the World Bank, out of which seven were completed in the same period.
Responding to this statement, Sammy Gyamfi in a tweet has asked the public to treat the lies by the GETFund secretariat with the utmost contempt.
"Treat the lies put out by the GETFund secretariat about the number of E-blocks completed by the NDC and Mahama government with the utmost contempt. An institution headed by a partisan appointee of @NAkufoAddo cannot be relied upon to say the truth about the legacy of the NDC" he said.
