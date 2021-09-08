According to him, Mahama's "do or die" comment about the 2024 elections is not a call to violence.
Mahama's 'do or die' comment not about violence in 2024 – Kwakye Ofosu
Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the former Deputy Minister of Communications, has said former President John Mahama will not undermine the peace and security of Ghana before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.
He said: "There is nothing in this man’s record that suggests that he will do anything at all to undermine the peace and security of the Republic of Ghana."
He noted that Mahama only called on the NDC sympathisers and supporters to be vigilant at the polling station.
"President Mahama has made it clear that in 2024, we in the NDC are going to exercise a state of preparedness and heightened vigilance to ensure that every ballot that is cast in our favour is counted in our favour.
"This is a government that has a mindset of violence and terrorism to the extent that it helps them win elections and therefore we in the NDC are left with no choice but to put out a heightened sense of vigilance on election day to protect our interest," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh