Do we need 2 deputy CEOs at NPA at this time? – Yayra Koku asks

According to him, it is outrageous for such appointments to be made by the government at the time Ghana’s economy is in a bad shape with calls to cut down unnecessary expenditure.

President Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Section 49 (1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act 2005 (act 691), appointed Okudzeto and Asante and communicated the same to the Governing Board of the NPA in a letter dated January 13.

In a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the authority, it said the appointments were confirmed by the Governing Board at its 29th Ordinary Board Meeting held on February 22, 2022.

But the appointments have sparked reactions among the Ghanaian populace, a section of which hold the view that the timing is bad especially when calls for frugality have heightened to help remedy the country’s economic woes.

On his Facebook page, Yayra Koku wrote: “Our economy is suffering, and we expect the government to cut down on expenditure, but he is appointing more people. Do we need two deputy CEOs at NPA at this time?

“This government is such a JOKE.”

His post has got the support of many Facebook users who say the NPP government has failed Ghanaians.

Below are just a few of the numerous reactions to the appointment:

Robert Annan: “This Npp government is making sure that there will be nothing left in the national purse after 2024.”

Patrick Garrison: “What else do we need to confirm that this Akuffo-Addo - Bawumiar Govt has failed?”

Wisdom Anani: “Half times are deemed to be a reward time,more of such appointments are in the pipeline, country broke doesn’t mean government machinery should grind to a halt especially those that are set out to reward party people.”

Gilbert Dimah Sei: “Appointments here n there without money to pay them, Why can't we cut down the expenditure as we r in hard times of the economy.”

Brand Scientists: “Do we need deputies at all, remember the directors too are there.”

Hajj Ahmed: “Job for the boys. Friends and family must chop from the country’s coffers.”

Kaakyire KyemMak-Osborn: “They know they will lost coming election that's why they want to collapse our economy.

“No matter what reasonable Ghanaians will cut down this useless 8.”

John Namkatoti Aenkilum: “And they are going around begging the market women's to pay E-levy because for them that is the only the free SHS will be continue.

Such a pity ticks.”

Coolers Man: “When we talk about useless leaders, some people don’t understand. NPP Government came to destroyed. They didn’t come for better Ghana

“Meanwhile, some people don’t have any problem with the appointments.”

Haruna Abdulrahman: “I don’t see anything wrong with that. After all two heads are better than.”