Do whatever you want with this Parliament – KT Hammond to NDC MPs

“Speaker, the law is never in all the context being commonsensical or logical. I know of a situation where it was put in Lord Denning, that the law is illogical and he said to them in a riposte that when did anybody ever say the law was logical There are certain aspects of the law which entirely aren't common sense, but it is the law. So do not confuse the two, do not conflate the two”, he explained.

The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a unanimous ruling affirming that contrary to Parliament's Standing Orders, Deputy Speakers while presiding in the House could vote and could be counted to form a quorum.

The Minority has vehemently rejected the ruling and have sworn to challenge its practical implementation in the House. They have indicated that with the exception of prayers, everything in Parliament will go by votes.

In the past four sessions, Parliament has adjourned three times because they lacked the right number of MPs. This happened mostly when it was time to make decision, after deliberations had concluded. This has prevented government from securing a 20 million Euro loan from Germany’s Development Bank.

Earlier this week, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor objected to the continuation of business in Parliament cited the Supreme Court’s decision on the formation of quorum as the MPs in the House were not up to what the ruling had stipulated.

It was after Dafeamekpor's presentation, that KT Hammond replied that the law is not always logical and that the NDC MPs are misrepresenting the Supreme Court ruling.

The MP for Adansi Asokwa proceeded to ask the opposition MPs to do what they wanted with Parliament and let the incumbent MPs know when they are done.

“Let’s stick to him he won't let us do any work because we don’t have 90 plus or whatever, take this Parliament, do whatever you want to do with this Parliament when you are tired, let us know" he said.

There has to be at least 92 Parliamentarians in the House to ensure a quorum is formed. Ghana’s Parliament has 275 MPs.