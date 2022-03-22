Dome Kwabenya residents to demonstrate over Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament

The spokesperson for the group, Mr Andy Kankam, told Accra 100.5 FM’s Midday News that the disappearance of the MP is derailing the development needs of the area.

Mr Kankam contested that there is no development ongoing in the Constituency since the disappearance of the MP.

He argued that the MP's long absence from the area is a source of worry for the constituents.

He said the situation where people get elected and want to lord it over the people who voted them into office will not be entertained in Dome-Kwabenya.

“We demand some modicum of respect from our MP,” he stated.

“This is not a matter of the NDC or NPP but about the development of the Constituency,” he stressed, adding that the NPP can resolve whatever issues with Adwoa Safo at the party level but “we, by right, are demanding to know the whereabouts of our MP.”

Pulse Ghana

Recently, the Majority Chief Frank Annoh Dompreh laid into Adwoa Safo for her absence from Parliament.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Adwoa Safo cannot hold government business to ransom. “She should bow her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.”

“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair,” he told JoyNews on Friday, March 18.