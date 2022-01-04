Don't blame Nana Addo for the current state of Ghana — Dormaahene

"We should not blame only Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ministers for the state of the country because we are also part. We sell lands in our communities and keep the monies to ourselves and not use it for the needed development," he said.

"If there are resources at your disposal but it's not being used for the good of the people and there is someone to criticize you for not helping with the development of your community, has the person committed a crime," Mynewsgh.com quoted Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II in a news report.

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo devoid himself of any blame on the current economic struggles of Ghanaians.

He said his government is doing everything right to lessen the burden on Ghanaians.

Commissioning a party office in the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Nana Addo said he needs the support of Ghanaians to turn things around.