He said the chiefs across the country should rather be blamed for the mess Ghana finds itself adding that the chiefs instead of using the land resources at their disposal for the benefit of their citizens and communities, use the resource for their personal gain.
Don't blame Nana Addo for the current state of Ghana — Dormaahene
The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not be blamed for the current state of the country.
"We should not blame only Nana Akufo-Addo and his Ministers for the state of the country because we are also part. We sell lands in our communities and keep the monies to ourselves and not use it for the needed development," he said.
"If there are resources at your disposal but it's not being used for the good of the people and there is someone to criticize you for not helping with the development of your community, has the person committed a crime," Mynewsgh.com quoted Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II in a news report.
Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo devoid himself of any blame on the current economic struggles of Ghanaians.
He said his government is doing everything right to lessen the burden on Ghanaians.
Commissioning a party office in the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Nana Addo said he needs the support of Ghanaians to turn things around.
He said "I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around."
